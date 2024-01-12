Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jiya Shankar pens note on reality behind glamorous life of actors, 'It's 99% hard work'

Who doesn't get envious of the glamorous lives of the celebrities? We all do, right? But believe it or not, our favorite celebrities are human, too, and they are just doing their job. Like our job, they also give their best in front of the camera. Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jiya Shankar took to social media today and penned a long note sharing the reality of an actor's life. The post should be read by everyone who thinks celebrities' lives are all glam and no blood and sweat.

Jiya Shankar's post

Last night, Jiya Shankar took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote a long note on what common people think of a celebrity's life. She started, "I know how it looks for the outside world. Glitz and glam, camera flashes everywhere, stardom and so much love from people , oh how lucky, what a beautiful life, let alone the ugly statements and judgements."

Then she wrote about what the reality is. Her note continued, "Wish I could really tell you how it's 99% hard-work every step of the way and 1% of all the good things you see ? Would you believe me if I tell you it takes a different level of madness and dedication to become an actor knowing you may fail 99% but we thrive on that 1% ? Especially for an outsider. Is a win actually a win ? Look at the bright side and it's almost blinding now."

Check out Jiya Shankar's tweet here:

She finished the message on the note about how she feels the most alive in front of the camera. "The struggle never ends and never does the love to be in front of the camera and hear “ camera rolling , ACTION

That’s when I feel I’m the most alive. The aura of a set, the chaos, the mess, the beauty in capturing the perfect moment and believing in that one last take. Being surrounded by dreamers with different visions in the same room creating magic at that very moment is what I’ll forever chase.

But is it easy to keep striving till you make it ? To that my heart only says, ye ishq nahi aasan bus itna samajh lijiye , ek aag ka dariya hai aur dub ke jaana hai," concluded the actress.

Meanwhile, the actress garnered immense attention for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her journey ended after reaching the top six.

