Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Jiya Shankar REACTS as netizens slam her for promoting vlog post India’s World Cup defeat

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jiya Shankar shared a tweet late at night yesterday that caught everyone’s attention. The actress reacted after she faced trolling for asking netizens to watch her vlog after India’s defeat in the World Cup Final yesterday. In her tweet, she called out the trolls and said that she is not a punching bag for anyone.

Jiya Shankar’s recent tweet

Last night, Jiya Shankar wrote a long tweet expressing her exasperation. She shared that she is sad over India’s loss at the World Cup, and her tweet was to lighten the mood. Her tweet reads, “I’m nobodys punching bag ! If you cant take a joke thats on you ! Everyones sad rn so am I. If i go on random peoples tweets there must be so much going on but if a celebrity does something thats it some people are ready to throw their frustration at us."

Read the tweet here:

Her tweet continued, "Delete kardo, cancel kar do, ban kardo . Imagine that happening with you for literally the stupidest reasons of all ! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH !

If I know my intentions were right and not to hurt anyone on this planet then GOD IS WATCHING OVER ME. Do what you feel like doing then look at yourself in the mirror and ask yourself what you gained out of this unnecessary hate towards someone. Peace out !”

Just an hour before this tweet, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant tweeted, “Mera vlog hi dekh lo ab kya hi bacha hai…” and attached her vlog link.

Netizens commented that she does not care about India’s defeat or victory, and only cares about her promotion. One user wrote, “India haare bhaad me jaye, promotion ni rukni chahiye.” Another commented, “Tum nhi samjogi jiya , ab mujhe kuch fix nhi kar sakta.” Many also asked her to edit or delete the tweet.

Check out the screenshot of the comments here:

On the professional front, Jiya Shankar featured in several music videos after coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. She also starred in one along with her Bigg Boss co-contestant Abhishek Malhan.

