Bigg Boss OTT 2's Manisha Rani denies rejecting project with Abhishek Malhan and working with Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants continue to engage the fans with their social media presence and their ongoing controversies. Contestants like Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar have been in the news for some reason or the other. Recently, Elvish Yadav accused someone he considered his family to be doing negative PR against him. His fans assumed it to be Abhishek Malhan and started posting hate comments about him. Abhishek denied indulging in any kind of PR and even requested Elvish to clarify his statements. Amidst the controversy, Manisha Rani who is considerably closer to Abhishek Malhan teased a picture with Elvish Yadav which left #AbhiSha (Abhishek and Manisha) fans upset and they accused Manisha of choosing a project with Elvish over Abhishek.

Manisha clarifies on taking up a project with Elvish before working with Abhishek

In a recent vlog, Manisha Rani clarified that she was in talks for a project with Abhishek Malhan. She stated that she never rejected working with Abhishek, however, her team was sorting out her dates and was working on the same. She said that when Abhishek brought it to her notice that her team didn't get back to him about starring in a project together, Manisha reassured him that she would certainly work with him. Manisha mentioned that they are quite mature and this thing will not create a rift in their friendship. While she will certainly work with Abhishek, she got an offer to work alongside Elvish Yadav and she took it up because it's work and she wishes everyone keeps on working.

Have a look at the Manisha Rani's vlog

Manisha Rani's request to fans



Furthermore, Bigg Boss OTT 2's Manisha also requested the fans to not promote hatred and fan wars and to love everyone's work. She stated that she gets a lot of hate comments every now and then but doesn't respond by making videos on social media or addressing the issue, but this time, she felt her fans should know about the truth. She also requested the fans to shower love to her individually apart from various ships like #AbhiSha (Abhishek- Manisha ), #ElviSha (Elvisha- Manisha), and # TonIsha (Tony- Manisha).

