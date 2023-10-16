Bigg Boss OTT 2's Manisha Rani gives a sneak peek into her NEW abode

Manisha Rani, a cherished contestant on the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, has gained the rare distinction of having an entirely adoring fan base, devoid of any critics. Her effervescent, girl-next-door persona won over viewers from all walks of life. She ventured into the music industry recently, teaming up with the celebrated singer Tony Kakkar to unveil her first music album, Jamna Paar. Now, Manisha Rani is embarking on a thrilling new adventure, leaving her fans both intrigued and excited to follow her upcoming endeavors.

Manisha Rani's bittersweet farewell to her old home

Manisha Rani recently took to her social media to share an emotional journey as she gets ready to move into her new home alongside her family. Her poignant experience began with a heartfelt nostalgic tour of her old house, where she immersed herself in cherished memories and the deep sentimental value it held for her.

With a touch of nostalgia in her voice, she expressed, "This house, though small, has been the canvas for so many cherished memories in my life. While my dreams have always reached for a larger home, bidding farewell to this abode stirs a bittersweet feeling within me. It may have been a humble space, but it's also been a truly lucky and special place in my heart."

Manisha's reflection on her old home serves as a poignant reminder that it's not the size of a space, but the precious moments and emotions that truly define a home.

A glimpse into Manisha Rani's luxurious new home

Manisha delightedly offered a sneak peek into her new, more spacious residence. She eagerly showed off the various rooms, including the coveted balcony that she had always longed for.

She exclaimed, "Finally, we've arrived at our new abode, and I'm overjoyed with the balcony we now have. It's a dream come true for me!"

Social media users showered her with love and admiration in the comments section, praising her genuine and down-to-earth personality. Some expressed their admiration for her dedication to her family, while others hailed her as one of the most authentic personalities in the realm of social media. Manisha Rani's journey to fame also includes her remarkable achievement as the second runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT.

