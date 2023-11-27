Bigg Boss OTT 2's Manisha Rani spills on equation with friends Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav

Manisha Rani, who rose to fame after her stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently graced Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa-hosted LOL Podcast. She talked her heart out while interacting with the hosts and opened up on the days she spent inside the Bigg Boss house. Manisha also shed light on the lifelong bonds she created inside the controversial house.

Manisha Rani reveals about her Bigg Boss friends

Manisha Rani, who is known for her outspoken nature and lively vibe, engaged in a fun conversation with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She was asked if she misses her co-participants in Bigg Boss. Manisha answered in the affirmative but said she missed Salman Khan the most.

Reasoning the same, the influencer stated, “Mein jab bhi Salman sir ke saamne jaati hu jaise kal bhi gaye toh dil dhak dhak karne lagta hai. Aisa lagta hai phir se wahi dream jee rahe hain bachpan ka. Unke saath stage share kar rahe hain. Mujhe lagta hain bas hamein unke saath chhod do aur hum kuch na kuch baat, masti, mazak karte rahein unse (Whenever I face Salman Khan, my heartbeat increases. I feel as if I am living my childhood dream of sharing the stage with him. I wish someone would leave me with him and we just continue talking with each other and having fun).”

Take a look at the Instagram post of Manisha Rani:

Furthermore, Bharti Singh asked Manisha Rani about her bonding with Bigg Boss friends, especially Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. She clarified that she has done a music video with Elvish only. The posters of music albums featuring her with Abhishek are circulated by their fans and there’s no truth to them. The socialite quoted, “Mere aur Abhishek ke jo fans hain na woh bohot crazy hain. Woh log kuch bhi daalkar bolte hain tum log nahi banaoge toh hum bana denge. Idhar udhar ka photo uthakar laga dete hain (Abhishek and my fans are quite crazy. They post our merged pictures and declare that we are doing a music album together).”

On being asked if she met her frenemy from Bigg Boss, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha said that she has only met Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia after coming out of the glass-walled house.

About Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani is an actress, dancer, and influencer. She is appreciated for her entertaining videos on social media. The young lady gained more prominence after her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She won over the audience with her flirtatious tactics towards co-contestants.

