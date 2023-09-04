Bigg Boss OTT 2's Manisha Rani's look for song Jamna Paar is all things hot; Tony Kakkar reacts ahead of release

Manisha Rani, the sizzling sensation from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, has remained in the spotlight since her appearance on the controversial reality show. Her bubbly personality and flirtatious charm in the house won her a legion of fans. However, what's currently grabbing headlines is her rumored relationship with Tony Kakkar. The duo is eagerly anticipated to drop their first joint musical project. Today, Rani shared a social media post, counting down the days until the release, and Tony Kakkar chimed in with his excitement in the comments.

Manisha Rani’s new jingle on the plate; countdown begins:

Today, Manisha took to her Instagram account, sharing a couple of her pictures of her look from her upcoming song and captioned them with, “Two days to go for Jamna paar. Are you guys excited? How do you like this look? Do share in the comments. #manisharani #1piece #mrani.” Singer Tony Kakkar joined in the excitement and commented, “Saiyaan Baithe Jamna Paar.”

A few days ago, Manisha Rani was captured by paparazzi alongside Tony Kakkar, sparking widespread speculation among netizens about a budding romance. However, the duo quickly quashed the rumors, revealing that they are collaborating on a fresh and exciting song.

Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar's music video poster:

Just two days ago, Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Manisha Rani and singer Tony Kakkar unveiled the poster for their eagerly anticipated music video, 'Jamna Paar.'

The poster features Tony seated on a chair with Manisha by his side. Alongside the poster, they captioned and wrote, “Jamna Paar 6th Sep.”

The moment the poster was revealed, ToniSha fans and well-wishers filled the comments section with excitement. Even Neha Kakkar commented and wrote “Yassss.. Favourites!”

About Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani is a social media influencer, content creator, and accomplished dancer. She gained nationwide recognition during her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where she achieved the honor of being the second runner-up on the show.

About Tony Kakkar

Tony Kakkar is indeed a prominent Indian singer who has made significant contributions to the music industry. His melodious tracks, including Sawan Aaya Hai, Mile Ho Tum, Aankhiya, and many others, have become timeless classics that continue to resonate with audiences across India.

