Bigg Boss OTT 2's Odd Duo: Abhishek Malhan & Puneet Superstar's Hilarious Collab Teaser; Watch

Abhishek Malhan is riding high on the wave of success and fame after his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Despite not clinching the winning trophy, he garnered substantial support from his fan base and continues to receive adoration even after the season's climax. Another contestant who made headlines during the season was Puneet Superstar, who made history by being the first contestant to be eliminated within 24 hours. These two celebrities have now joined forces for an upcoming project and were recently seen together. Abhishek Malhan has just unveiled a teaser of their collaboration on his Instagram account, creating anticipation and excitement among their followers.

Abhishek Malhan and Puneet Superstar collaborate for the first time:

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 captured the spotlight with its eclectic mix of YouTubers, actors, models, and singers. Among the intriguing pairs in this OTT season were Abhishek Malhan and Puneet Superstar, from this season's Bigg Boss OTT, recently united on set for an exciting collaboration shoot. On August 28th, Abhishek gave fans a delightful glimpse of the fun they shared during their collaboration.



Fast forward to September 1st, merely an hour ago, Abhishek Malhan unveiled a teaser for their upcoming project. The teaser offers a sneak peek into their collaboration, wherein Abhishek sets Puneet Superstar up on dates with several girls, leading to hilarious and entertaining moments.

In the teaser, Abhishek amusingly recalled a viral clip from Bigg Boss. He said, “Bigg Boss ki ek clip viral ho rahi thi jahan par inhone bola ki yeh aaj tak ek bhi date par nahi gaye. (There was a viral clip from Bigg Boss where they said they had never been on a date before.)” Puneet playfully affirmed this, saying, “Bilkul bhai bilkul mai aaj tak ek bhi date par nahi gaya. (Absolutely, my friend, I have never been on a date.)”

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram account, Abhishek Malhan captioned it, "Presenting the Teaser of the Video that’s gonna make you ROFL MEGA COLLAB - THIS SUNDAY 1 PM. Lappu sa to h Puneet."

Both Puneet Superstar and Abhishek Malhan, known as Fukra Insaan, are well-known social media influencers who ventured into the realm of reality TV by participating in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

Puneet's journey in the show was brief as he faced elimination within the first 24 hours of entering the house. On the other hand, Abhishek Malhan had a more extended stint and ultimately finished as the first runner-up of the season. The coveted winning trophy was secured by another prominent YouTuber, Elvish Yadav.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Will Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan participate in Salman Khan-led show? Find out