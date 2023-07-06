Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Palak Purswani shares how breakup with Avinash Sachdev took toll on her father’s health

Palak Purswani, a prominent actress known for her appearances in various television shows, has recently opened up about the profound impact her breakup with actor Avinash Sachdev had on her father's health. The couple had been in a relationship for four years and even took significant steps in their commitment, including a roka ceremony and the announcement of a joint venture. However, the strains in their relationship ultimately led to their decision to part ways in January 2022. As fate would have it, both Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev found themselves locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. After Palak got eliminated, she made several revelations about his ex.

Palak Purswani on her breakup affecting father's health

In a candid revelation, Palak Purswani shared how the breakup with Avinash Sachdev had taken a toll on her father's health. The emotional turmoil and stress of the situation reportedly led to her father suffering a heart attack. She said, "My father was extremely involved. He used to think of him as a son. My father had a heart attack after my break up with Avinash. None of his family members called us even once." Earlier, in another interview, the actress shared that she suffered from depression when Avinash cheated on her.

Palak and Avinash in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

Coincidentally, Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev found themselves as participants in the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT 2, where they were confined together in the same house. After Palak's elimination, she opened up about Avinash cheating on her. Apparently, Avinash cheated on Palak on the sets of her show Durga-Mata Ki Chayya with another actor. She shared that it took her a lot of time to get out of the relationship. "I was badly in depression and Simran pulled me out of it," added the actress.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: FIR filed against former reality show contestant Puneet Superstar