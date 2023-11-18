Bigg Boss OTT 2's Pooja Bhatt and Falaq Naazz reunite; elated brother Sheezan Khan calls it a 'fan moment'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 concluded a few months ago but the contestants of the show continue to remain in the headlines. From Manisha Rani to Jiya Shanka, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, and Bebika Dhurve; the OTTians managed to grab a lot of attention from the audiences, even after the show was over.

Recently, Pooja Bhatt reunited with Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Falaq Naazz and her family. Naazz's brother Sheezan took to Instagram and shared his happiness on meeting Bhatt.

Sheezan Khan's heartwarming post on meeting Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt and Falaq Naazz bonded pretty well in Bigg Boss OTT and the duo had a lot of mutual respect. While they also nominated each other, they made sure to not let that affect their bond. The duo meet often and have been in touch since the show went off-air. Pooja Bhatt recently visited Falaq Naaz's house and met her family including mother and brother Sheezan Khan.

Sheezan expressed his happiness on meeting Bhatt in a heartwarming post on social media. He shared pictures with her and wrote," n Absolute Fan Moment For Me and Amma @kehekshan18 .. I still can’t get over the fact that i met you Pooja Ji! I thought I’d write something meaningful for the caption but sometimes words aren’t just enough to express the feelings!!"

Take a look at Sheezan Khan's Instagram post

Falaq Naaz and Pooja Bhatt's friendship in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Falaq Naazz and Pooja Bhatt connected instantly during Bigg Boss OTT. Naaz had expressed her troubled phase of life often with Pooja Bhatt. She used to call the veteran actress PB (short form of Pooja Bhatt). The duo had other contestants of the show like Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, and Bebika Dhurve in a group and would indulge in various talks on life, career, and more.

Falaq, Pooja, Bebika, and Avinash caught up with each other several times and also went on a small trip together.

