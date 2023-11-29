Bigg Boss OTT 2's Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naazz, and Avinash Sachdev reunite; share candid selfie

The bond formed inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 is growing and strengthening even in the outer world. The fact becomes well-proven with Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naazz, Avinash Sachdev, and Bebika Dhurve reuniting with each other after the Bigg Boss OTT 2 wrapped itself up. After coming out of the house, these contestants have been spotted together on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, Avinash Sachdev dropped a picture with his co-contestants Falaq Naazz and Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin actress Pooja Bhatt.

Avinash Sachdev meets Pooja Bhatt and Falaq Naazz

Known for Choti Bahu and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir, Avinash Sachdev dropped a picture of him with Pooja Bhatt and Falaq Naazz on his social media. The three pass an adorable smile as they pose for the picture being clicked by Avinash. While sharing the snap on the story, the actor tagged the other two contestants.

Have a look at Avinash Sachdev's story:

Avinash Sachdev treats fans with candid pictures

A few days after Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended, Avinash Sachdev took to social media and treated his fans with a few snaps, marking his reunion with contestants Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and Falaq Naazz. The photo shows them having fun and enjoying as they spend some quality time together. Captioning the post, the actor wrote, "The consistent mad bond, results in happy bond!"

To this, Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jad Hadid commented, "I freakin love you guys." Bebika wrote, "My hair my hair!!" as the snaps show everyone playing and posing with it. Further, reacting to the joyous post, Falaq Naazz and Pooja Bhatt dropped red heart emojis.

Look at Avinash Sachdev's post here:

Avinash Sachdev in Bigg Boss OTT 2

The Choti Bahu fame's participation in the Big Boss OTT 2 house curated enough headlines. Be it his close bond with Falaq Naazz or the accusations against him by Palak Purswani, the actor remained in the limelight. However, Avinash was evicted from the house and faced a double-eviction twist. He said goodbye to the inmates and bid farewell to them alongside fellow contestant Jad Hadid. During his time in the house, Avinash Sachdev made himself a standout personality with his humorous attitude.

