Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Pooja Bhatt: THIS actor is a 'star who can also act'; Find out who

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is taking all unexpected twists and turns to keep the audience hooked to the screen. The intense fights among the housemates, the sudden evictions, and the interesting revelations are keeping the audience entertained. Most recently, Falaq Naazz got evicted and her journey came to and. With only a few weeks left, the audience is keeping their fingers crossed as they hope to see their favorite contestants make it to the finale. In one fo the recent episodes, Pooja Bhatt opened up about her sister Alia Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid on social media followers

There are quite a few social media influencers and content creators locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and naturally, the question of followers and social media popularity comes to their mind. Avinash, Pooja, and Jad were sitting together in the garden area where they discussed how a few housemates brag about social media numbers as if it's something to be proud of. Avinash started the conversation by saying that they often sit together but they never asked anyone about their social media followers. He said, "The person with whom I've talked the most, be it you, Falaq, Jiya, Pooja ji, I've never asked you all about social media followers." Jad agreed and said, "We have never discussed this at all. We never mentioned social media."

Pooja Bhatt on sister Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Listening to Avinash and Jad, Pooja added that Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar always talk about their social media followers. She further shared how her sister, Alia Bhatt never brag about social media despite being a star. She said, "Meri behen ka jo social media following hai, the population of some countries is not that high. My sister Alia Bhatt has a humongous social media following and that is not what she brags about ever. So, that is followers. Ranbir is not on social media, he is a star in the real sense of the word. He is a star who can act, that's a rare combination"

