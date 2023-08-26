Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Puneet Superstar and Fukra Insaan to collaborate for ‘something khatarnak’; Deets Inside

Abhishek Malhan is currently basking in the success and fame he got from Bigg Boss OTT 2. Although he couldn’t lift the winning trophy, he enjoyed immense support from his fans and continues receiving love even after the season is over. Another contestant of this season who created quite a stir is Puneet Superstar. He created history by becoming the first contestant to get eliminated within 24 hours. Now, the latest buzz is these two social media influencers collaborated for an upcoming project.

Abhishek Malhan and Puneet Superstar collaborate for the first time

A video uploaded on Twitter shows Abhishek and Puneet together. Abhishek turns the camera towards him and says, “hello, hello, kaun hain humare saath? Puneet ji kya haal hai? (Hello, look who’s here with us? Puneet ji how are you?)” Puneet peeps from the background and says, “Mein theek hu bhai, meein thee hu. (I’m good, brother)” Abhishek says, “Mere Bigg Boss ke first friend, kyasa laga shoot karke? (My first friend in Bigg Boss, how did it feel shooting?)” Puneet replies, “Bohot badiya, bohot maaza aaya Fukra bhai ke saath shoot karke. (Too good, had too much fun shooting with Fukra bhai)” This proves that they are shooting for some project together. Hinting at what they are shooting, Abhishek says, “Kuch khatarnak aane wala hai! (Something dangerous is coming)” Puneet joins him and says, “Kuch khatarnak aane wala hai, andar bade bade jo maut ke khel…ek cheez aur kehna chahunga, jo kaam ke liye Fukra bhai ne mereko andar uskaya tha na, wo cheez mein Fukra bhai ko baahar karwaya hai, toh dekhte rahiye…(laughs) (Something dangerous is coming, and another thing, the thing that Fukra provoked me to do inside, I made him do it outside)”

Take a look at the screenshot from the video here.

Both Puneet Superstar and Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan are popular social media influencers. Both entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 as contestants. While Puneet had a short journey as he got eliminated within 24 hours, Abhishek Malhan finished as the first runner-up. Another YouTuber, Elvish Yadav lifted the winning trophy of the season.

