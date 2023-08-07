Bigg Boss OTT 2's trophy unveiled to Abhishek Malhan-Bebika Dhurve's patch up- Weekend Ka Vaar's top 5 moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 E51 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bigg Boss OTT 2 weekend ka vaar episodes have undoubtedly been entertaining as host Salman Khan graces the show. With jaw-dropping evictions to superstar host schooling contestants, the weekend ka vaar episodes often leave the viewers surprised. The 51st episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was nothing different! With the shocking double elimination of Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev to heartfelt conversations among the inmates, these unmissable moments kept the audiences glued throughout. Here are more moments from today's episode that were worth watching.

Here are 5 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2's 51st episode:

Bigg Boss OTT 2's stunning trophy revealed:

At the beginning of the 51st episode, host Salman Khan unveiled the stunning diamond-studded trophy of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Dancers performed to the show's theme song, setting the stage on fire during the grand trophy launch. The trophy features the iconic eye logo of Bigg Boss with elegant curves surrounding it.

Take a look at the picture of Bigg Boss OTT 2's trophy:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants celebrate Friendship Day:

In the 51st episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman Khan announces a friendship day task. Contestants must give a friendship band to their best friend and shred the picture of the contestant they never want to see again. Avinash gives the band to Pooja Bhatt and shreds Jiya's picture. Jad also gives the band to Pooja and shreds Jiya's image. Pooja gives the band to Bebika and shreds Abhishek's picture. Bebika gives the band to Pooja and shreds Elvish's image. Elvish gives the band to Manisha and shreds Bebika's picture. Manisha gives the band to Abhishek and shreds Bebika's image. Abhishek gives the band to Pooja and shreds Bebika's picture. Jiya gives the band to Avinash and shreds Bebika's image.

Abhishek blaming Elvish's team for spreading negative PR:

After Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid's eviction, Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav playfully teased Abhishek Malhan about his discussion with his mother, which was revealed on the weekend ka vaar episode. Abhishek claimed that he heard Elvish's team was doing negative PR against him. Elvish denied any knowledge and questioned if Abhishek really thinks he could do that. Abhishek confessed that he didn't know and expressed his trust in their bond. They reassured each other and decided to find out the truth about the negative PR rumors. Elvish said his journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been special, and he will learn the truth outside.

Abhishek Malhan-Bebika Dhurve's patch up:

After Neha Kakkar's exit, Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve had a heartfelt conversation. Abhishek admitted that they must have looked like fools with their constant fighting, and Bebika agreed. He told Bebika that he apologized multiple times, but Bebika had held grudges. They both acknowledged that their fights looked funny and also apologised to each other for hurting one another several times. Abhishek mentioned that in the task he shredded her picture but said he'll always be connected to her after the show. They apologized to each other and hugged, finally resolving their differences.

Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar's chat:

During a conversation with Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav opened up about feeling hurt when Abhishek said that a wild card can never be a winner. Elvish shared that he considers Abhishek as the winner, but Abhishek doesn't see him in the same light. According to Abhishek, Elvish can never win the show. Elvish admitted that Abhishek's statement had deeply hurt him, even more than any fights or challenges in the house. He also clarified to Jiya that if he had done negative PR against Abhishek, they would be enemies in the house. Elvish expressed that Abhishek's comment made him feel like a villain.

