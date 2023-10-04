Bigg Boss OTT 2’s winner Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani collaborate for project; Elvisha fans share excitement

With Bigg Boss OTT 2 over, contestants of the show are having a busy time with work. Particularly, the top 3 contestants, winner Elvish Yadav, first runner-up Abhishek Malhan, and second runner-up Manisha Rani are juggling multiple projects these days. While they have already treated fans with their music videos, fans have another surprise awaiting them. Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani have finally collaborated on a project, and Elvisha fans are on cloud nine.

Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani collaborate on a project

Yesterday, Manisha Rani uploaded a post on her official Instagram handle where she uploaded a selfie and wrote, “Flying to Chandigarh.” She flew to Chandigarh for her shoot with Elvish Yadav. The two Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants uploaded a post announcing their collaboration. Uploading a photo of the two of them posing together, they wrote in the caption, “Guess What’s Cooking. Hogya Na #elvisha Reunion soon.” Although they haven’t revealed details about the project, fans are excited to see them together.

Check out Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani’s post together:

Elvisha fans share the excitement

Many fans of Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav expressed their excitement seeing the two together. Fans of the two, who call themselves Elvisha commented how they have waited for so long to see the two reunite. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Systumm hang hoga Ab." Another commented, "Sab khush ho ab toh Elvisha Walo." "Can't waittt..Excited," reads another comment. Some also wrote how cute the two look together. Fans of Manisha Rani wrote, "Manisha looks beautiful with everyone or I should say anyone can look gud with her only... it's her aura."

For the unversed, Manisha Rani has already been featured in two music videos. The first one, Jamna Paar with Tony Kakkar became a huge hit and she earned praises for her dane moves. On the other hand, Elvish also featured in a music video with Urvashi Rautela, titled Hum To Deewane. Recently, he also announced that he will soon show his singing talent in an upcoming song. Now, with Manisha and Elvish's recent collaboration, surely, fans of the former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants are in for a treat.

