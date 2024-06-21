Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor announces mobiles being allowed inside BB house, but there's a TWIST

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has begun, and the start is quite impressive, to say the least. The Jhakas host of the season, Anil Kapoor, made a smashing entry on the stage of the show and performed on his popular songs. The Mr. India actor was seen interacting with the Bigg Boss inside the confession room, and a major change in the season was revealed. Mobile phones will be allowed inside the house for the first time in the history of the show, but there's a catch!

Mobile phones to be allowed, but there's a catch

In the episode, Anil Kapoor was seen interacting with Bigg Boss, wherein he inquired about a rumor that he had heard about phones being allowed inside the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss mentioned that AK's sources were correct and that phones are allowed inside the house but only for one person. Yes, you read that right. Only one chosen contestant will get access to a mobile phone inside the house. That person can be termed as the spy of the house.

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Glimpses of contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

The buzz around Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been quite strong. The makers kept the viewers engaged by dropping various glimpses of celebrities who would be locked inside the show. It has surely left the viewers curious and eager for the season to unfold.

Advertisement

Contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

This year, the contestants of the show include prominent celebrities like Shobha De, Ranveer Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultana, Chandrika Dixit, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, Arman Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik and John Effer among others.



ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: These two contestants to have a fan war; Elvish Yadav REACTS