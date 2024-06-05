Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor drops hint about hosting show in his 'Jhakaas' style

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been in the news lately for promising a 'jhakas' season with a 'new good-looking' host. The promo featuring sidenotes of Anil Kapoor giving a voice-over in his powerful and husky voice has gone viral and has confirmed that he has been roped in for the show.

However, the platform has yet to officially announce the same. Amidst the speculations, Anil Kapoor took to his social media handle to tease the ardent fans of the show.

Anil Kapoor's post about the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor's promo stating 'Bahot hogaya jhakas, ab karte hai na kuch aur khaas' has gone viral and there is no doubt about the Mr. India actor turning host for the show. Meanwhile, the makers are trying to maintain the curiosity among the fans about the new host.

Anil Kapoor took to his social media handle and shared, "Suna hai Bigg Boss OTT 3 ka host bada good looking hai (Have heard that the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is quite good looking)." He ended the post with a wink emoji.

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's Instagram story about Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

In a previous post, shared by the official handle of JioCinema, it was emphasized that the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is quite good-looking. Kapoor's recent post is in connection to the same caption.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla was the first publication to report about Salman Khan not hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3 while three prominent celebrities namely Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Karan Johar were considered to fill in Khan's shoes. Looks like things got materialized between the Laadla actor and the producers of the show.

Confirming Kapoor's association with Bigg Boss OTT 3, his daughter and popular actress Sonam Kapoor, too, reposted the promo of the show and praised the 'hardworking host'.