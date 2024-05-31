Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to entertain the viewers and take them on a journey filled with controversies, fights, friendship, and probably romance. Pinkvilla was the first publication to break the news about Salman Khan giving the season a miss. We also informed our viewers that Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt were in talks for the show. The official handle of JioCinema has now announced its next host with the husky voiceover of the Jhakas actor Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor to host Bigg Boss OTT 3

The new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 features an actor walking in style as the moments of the previous seasons get played. Furthermore, Kapoor is seen ordering a chair while his face is still not to be seen. He whistles in his style and says, "Kursi manga re. (Get the chair)." A voice of another person in the background says, "Sir, Jhakas."

The Mr. India actor responds by saying, "Bahot hogaya re jhakas.. Karte hai na kuch aur khas. (Enough of Jhakas, let's do something special)." The emphasis on Kapoor's catchphrase 'jhakas' is a clear indication of his association with the show.

Take a look at Bigg Boss OTT 3's new promo here:

As Anil Kapoor mouths the above dialogue, he takes the seat in style while his face is still not shown. While people are excited about Anil Kapoor turning the host, ardent fans would surely miss the OG host Salman Khan.

More about the history of Bigg Boss OTT

The controversial show Bigg Boss got digitalized with its first OTT version being released a couple of years ago. Divya Agarwal won the show while Karan Johar hosted the same.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 had Salman Khan taking over as the host while YouTuber Elvish Yadav won the show.

