Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is generating excitement among viewers with Anil Kapoor confirmed as the host and speculation swirling about potential contestants, building anticipation for the show's premiere. During the show's launch event, Anil Kapoor shared his excitement and made several revelations about the upcoming season.

Anil Kapoor reveals which Bollywood celebrities he wants to see as contestants

During the launch event, Anil Kapoor revealed which Bollywood celebrities he wants to see as contestants, and his answer will surely blow your mind.

He jokingly suggested celebrities like Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and even himself as potential contestants. He playfully proposed that the Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan should take over as host, sparking lively reactions from fans and media.

The Bollywood star responded to questions about replacing Salman Khan, emphasizing that nobody can fill Salman Khan's shoes. Furthermore, he expressed his excitement about being part of the show.

When questioned about replacing Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor insisted that no one can take Salman Khan's place. He also highlighted that Salman Khan is pleased with his involvement in non-fiction.

In a recently released promo for Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, Anil Kapoor, the show's new host, shared his views on household responsibilities. He humorously confessed, "I often avoid household chores. While I may act like I can handle them, honestly, I can't."

Managing daily life, including cooking, cleaning, washing, and ironing clothes, is crucial for contestants in Bigg Boss as they begin their journey in the confined environment of the house.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor is set to host Bigg Boss OTT 3, premiering exclusively on Jio Cinema Premium on June 21. Fans of the reality show are eagerly awaiting the release of the confirmed list of contestants by the makers.

