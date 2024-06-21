Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor's lookalike John Effer to enter show

It is that time of the year again. Bigg Boss is back and how! Bigg Boss OTT 3 has left the fans excited as it is slated to premiere tonight (June 21, 2024). With Anil Kapoor taking over the stage as a host, the excitement has risen and the makers are making sure to amp up the curiosity of the viewers by dropping glimpses of the contestants who're set to entertain them for months.

Now, we have an exciting update about a contestant on the show. As per sources, Anil Kapoor's lookalike John Effer is all set to participate in the show.

Anil Kapoor's doppelganger John Effer bags Bigg Boss OTT 2

John Effer also known as Giovanni 'The Lad' DelBiondo is all set to enter Bigg Boss OTT 3. Effer is a bodybuilding coach and is a foreigner. In Bigg Boss OTT 2, the makers roped in Jad Hadid an international model and he brought in a lot of drama and content to the show. It will be exciting to see if John Effer will impress the viewers or not.

Take a look at John Effer's post comparing his looks with Anil Kapoor:

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

After two successful seasons of Bigg Boss on digital platforms, the show has returned with the third season. This year, many things are claimed to be different in the show. The makers roped in Anil Kapoor, the Jhakas actor to host the show and the Mr. India actor is quite excited to begin this new journey as a host.

Other speculated contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Apart from John Effer other contestants who're speculated to enter the show include Chandrika Dixit, Luvkesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultana, Arman Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik and Munisha Khatwani among others.

