Bigg Boss OTT 3: Are Dolly Chaiwala, vada pav girl Chandrika Dixit, and Maxtern confirmed to participate? Find out

Bigg Boss OTT has been announced, and the excitement knows no bounds! Although a confirmed premiere date is yet to be unveiled, the anticipation among the audience is unmatchable. Be it the host or the contestants, the internet is flooded with several speculations. While numerous reports have emerged suggesting different names approached for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT, finally, things seem to be in place.

As per the recent reports, a few personalities are all set to be seen as participants in Bigg Boss OTT 3. They are Dolly Chaiwala, Vada Pav girl Chandrika, and YouTuber Maxtern. Let us dive into the details.

Are Dolly Chaiwala, Chandrika, and Maxtern confirmed as Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants?

According to Times Now, the internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala is one of the confirmed contestants on the show. It also confirmed the buzz that the viral vada pav girl, aka Chandrika, and YouTuber Maxtern, are the other two names who will be making an entry to Bigg Boss OTT 3 as contestants.

Who is Dolly Chaiwala?

Known for his unique style of preparing tea and viral tea stall videos, Dolly Chaiwala took the internet by storm with his hilarious antics and quirky personality. His stall is located near the old VCA stadium in the Sadar area of Nagpur. Interestingly, several social media influencers have collaborated with him. Many of his videos have hit the million club, thereby attracting a lot of eyeballs online.

Advertisement

However, the incident that had the netizens surprised the most was when Dolly Chaiwala served tea to Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Interestingly, the former had no idea that he met a billionaire and only realized when people began talking about it all around.

Meet vada pav girl Chandrika Dixit

The second confirmed contestant, as per Times Now, is Chandrika Dixit. She is a social media sensation and became a popular figure through her videos of selling vada pav in Delhi. In some of her popular videos, she is seen screaming or crying. Also known as the Vada pav girl, Chandrika is known for running a food stall in the Mangolpuri area of outer Delhi.

She became a viral personality after a clip of an altercation between her and locals while she was organizing a community feast near her stall surfaced on the internet. Chandrika often shares snippets of her latest buys on Instagram.

Advertisement

Who is Maxtern?

You might have heard his name a while ago! Maxtern, whose real name is Sagar Thakur, and Elvish Yadav had a major dispute, which made headlines. The former claimed that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner had hit him, and a viral video of Elvsh and his gang beating Maxtern grabbed the attention of the netizens. Later, after much exaggeration of their differences, the duo patched up.

Not only this, but Maxtern even appeared in one of Elvish Yadav's songs. This is why the fight between the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and Sagar Thakur appeared to many as a publicity gimmick.

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

Contributing to the buzz and excitement, makers have already dropped an official announcement promo for the upcoming installment of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is all set to take over the stage and serve as the host. His presence will indeed bring a fresh twist.

Advertisement

Confirming the Juggjug Jeeyo actor's association with Bigg Boss OTT 3, his daughter Sonam Kapoor took to her social media handle and, reposted the promo of the show. She praised her daddy dearest by calling him a 'hardworking host.'

Initially slated for a May premiere, Bigg Boss OTT 3 got pushed to June but a specific date is not out yet. Speaking of the episodes, they will be available to view on Jio Cinema Premium.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Rumored contestants, host, when and where to watch, know all details about show