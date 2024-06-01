The much-awaited controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 first promo was released by the makers today (May 31). So far, popular star Salman Khan's name has been associated with Bigg Boss. However, this season, another popular Bollywood celebrity, Anil Kapoor, has taken the baton to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT. After the announcement, Arjun Kapoor quickly wished his uncle with a sweet note on Instagram.

Arjun Kapoor praises Anil Kapoor:

A few hours back, Jio Cinema gave fans an official sneak peek of the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3. As soon as the promo featuring Anil Kapoor was released on the channel's social media platform, fans took over the post's comment section to express their excitement. Not only fans but Anil Kapoor's nephew and actor Arjun Kapoor also wished his uncle on the upcoming exciting journey of hosting a reality show.

Arjun Kapoor reposted Bigg Boss OTT 3 promo on his Instagram story, and praising his uncle, he wrote, "King of New!! He's always doing something different to keep all his youthful peers on their feet!!"

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's note here-

For those who don't know, not only Arjun but Anil Kapoor's daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor also wished the Animal actor on his upcoming venture.

To note, Pinkvilla was the first to inform its readers about Salman Khan stepping out of the hosting duties this season. Some of the Bollywood celebrities, such as Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt, were speculated to host the season. Now, finally, the makers have locked Anil Kapoor.

Rumors of several celebrities being approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3 have been doing rounds since last month. Well, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Rohit Kumar Chaudhary, popularly known by his stage name RCR and having been a part of reality shows like MTV Hustle and Dil Hai Hindustani, is in talks about entering the controversial reality show.

Apart from Rohit, Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta from Temptation Island and YouTubers Khushi Punjaban and Vivek Choudhary have also been approached to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

About Bigg Boss OTT 1 and 2:

Bigg Boss OTT 1 was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy of the first season of the digitally streaming show. Speaking about the last season, Bigg Boss OTT 2 was hosted by Salman Khan. Wild card contestant Elvish Yadav lifted the trophy for the season, whereas Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner-up.

