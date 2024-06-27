Bigg Boss OTT 3 is already buzzing with entertainment, drama, and fights among the contestants. Hosted by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, the show features participants from various backgrounds. Among them, YouTuber Armaan Malik is one of the most talked-about contestants, both inside and outside the controversial house.

Recently, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 released a promo showcasing a heated argument between social media influencer Vishal Pandey and YouTuber Armaan Malik over food.

Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey's heated argument

As per the promo shared by the makers on the official social media handles of Jio Cinema, the argument started when Armaan Malik said, “Jo Shaam ko roti Banaega vo kacchi nahi honi chahiye. (whoever is going to make roti in the evening, it shouldn’t be undercooked).”

Vishal Pandey responded, “Jaisi Rahegi vaesi hi rahegi. (It will stay just the way it is).” Armaan insisted, "Ye task hai karna padega tere ko." (This is a task, you have to do it). Vishal fired back, "Toh ghar ke kaam nahi kar raha tha kya mai?" (Wasn't I doing household chores?)

Armaan dismissed this, saying, "2 jhaadu kya maari ghar ke kaam ho gaye." (You think sweeping twice counts as doing household chores?).

The argument escalated as Vishal responded, "Kisi ke ghar ka baap ka naukar nahi hoon main yahan par." (I'm not anyone's servant here). Armaan said, "Chamcha na ho toh." (You’re a servant). To which Vishal defiantly replied, "Chamcha na ab dekho kya karta hai." (Watch what this servant does now).

Advertisement

Payal Malik and Kritika Malik on initial equation with each other

In a previous episode, Payal and Kritika (Armaan’s wives) discussed their initial relationship. Payal described them as bitter enemies who couldn't stand each other, mentioning they used to exchange abusive phone calls. She clarified, "It's not like our love started today. We have built our bond ourselves."

Kritika Malik added that others had influenced them negatively by spreading rumors between her and Payal over a year and a half. She emphasized that they have now developed a strong bond despite these challenges.

Stay tuned to Bigg Boss OTT 3 on Jio Cinema for more drama and entertainment as the tension continues to rise in the house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘I left the house with my kid for one year’ reveals Armaan Malik’s first wife Payal Malik