Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik chooses to share bed with first wife Payal Malik; calls her more romantic than Kritika

YouTuber Armaan Malik, who rose to fame for having not one but two wives, namely Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, will be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 3 along with his two wives. The YouTuber has often been trolled for keeping two wives under one roof, and the fact that his two wives are quite pally with each other makes the viewers find their equation weird. On the Bigg Boss OTT 3 stage, Armaan Malik spoke about his love story and played a fun game.

Armaan Malik wishes to share a bed with Payal Malik

Host Anil Kapoor asked Armaan Malik to play a fun game and gave him situations. The YouTuber had to kiss one of his wives for which the situation fits well. When asked about sharing a bed with only one of his wives, Armaan chose his first wife, Payal Malik. When asked whom he would wish to see winning the show, he kissed Kritika and said she has a softer heart. When asked about a more romantic partner, Armaan kissed Payal and mentioned she is more romantic than Kritika.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Armaan Malik's love story with Payal Malik and Kritika Malik

Armaan Malik shared his love story with both of his wives and stated that he fell in love with Payal within six days, and the duo got married on the seventh day. Payal eloped from her house to get married to Malik.

Talking about his second wife, on the Bigg Boss OTT 3 stage, he revealed that Kritika was Payal's friend and had come to their house for their son's birthday party. She had plans to travel to another city, but they got canceled, so she stayed back at Malik's house. It was during this period that Malik fell in love with Kritika, and within six days, they got married.

After getting married, Malik sent his wedding pictures to Payal. She couldn't accept it initially; however, she did later on.

