Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik says he finds his personality similar to Sidharth Shukla; netizens fume in anger

Armaan Malik is a well-known YouTuber who has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with both his wives, Payal and Kritika. The vlogger has been receiving backlash from several personalities in the industry, and at the same time, some have also extended support to him. However, things took a negative turn for him when he made comparisons to the late actor Sidharth Shukla.

In an interview with a media portal, Armaan opened up about the controversies surrounding his marital status. Besides shedding light on his polygamous marriage to Payal and Kritika, Armaan compared his personality to that of Bigg Boss 13 winner. Well, such remarks did not go well with the netizens and they slammed the YouTuber for his opinion. Here's how the X (formerly known as Twitter) users reacted to his statements.

Reactions to Armaan Malik's statement comparing himself to Sidharth Shukla

What did Armaan Malik actually say?

In a conversation with India Today, Armaan Malik mentioned that his personality is very similar to that of Sidharth Shukla. The YouTuber even elaborated on how he felt connected with the actor and his personality.

"I also feel that we both are very alike in a way that we keep to ourselves. He was someone who was usually calm and kept to himself unless provoked and I feel that’s also me as a person", remarked Armaan.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant firmly asserted that he had followed Siddharth's journey and felt the most connection with the Balika Vadhu actor.

Payal Malik gets emotional over Armaan's marriage to Kritika Malik

In one of the promo clips released by the makers on social media, Payal Malik is seen crying while talking about her husband's marriage to Kritika. She revealed getting a call from Armaan, but before he could explain anything, Payal already understood that he had married Kritika.

Later, when Munisha asked if she felt betrayed when her best friend married Armaan, Payal could not answer and started crying. Seeing her emotional and teary-eyed, her fellow housemates tried consoling her.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Rakhi Sawant lambasts Uorfi Javed over her support to Armaan Malik's polygamous marriage to Payal and Kritika