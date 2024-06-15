Bigg Boss OTT 3: Can host Anil Kapoor do household chores? Watch latest promo to see his excitement

Viewers are waiting with bated breath for Bigg Boss OTT 3 to premiere. Anil Kapoor will take on hosting duties. Amidst the buzz, makers dropped a promo of BTS clips of the host in action. He also talked about household chores, which is an important aspect of Bigg Boss. Read on to learn if Anil Kapoor can take up household responsibilities.

Anil Kapoor on doing household chores

Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT 3’s new host talks about taking up household responsibilities. In a recently released statement, he said, “I am most likely to run away from household chores. I pretend that I can do household chores, but I can't.”

Doing household chores and taking up responsibilities is an essential part of Bigg Boss as the contestants locked inside the house have to perform all household activities. From cooking and cleaning, to washing and ironing their clothes, they are on their own inside the house.

Recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 gives BTS glimpses

A recently released promo of Big Boss OTT 3 treated the viewers to some BTS moments from the shoot. It begins with Anil Kapoor posing in front of the camera as soon as the word action is said. Throughout the promo, he answers several questions.

These are the different questions and Anil Kapoor’s answers to them -

Advertisement

Q: Describe yourself as a host in one word. A: Amazing.

Q: One word to describe Bigg Boss OTT. A: Raw entertainment.

Q: One rule that AK has broken. A: I don’t believe in rules.

Q: How excited are you for Bigg Boss? A: To be real, to be honest, a raw and fun journey.

The video is uploaded with the caption, “A ‘khaas’ behind-the-scenes catch up with our amazing Bigg Boss OTT 3 host, @anilskapoor. #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium starting 21 June, 9 pm.”

Fans can’t wait to see how the Mr. India actor handles his hosting duties. His confidence, charm, and sharp wit will surely turn the drama up a notch as he guides the housemates through their complex alliances and explosive confrontations.

About Big Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the first season. Salman Khan hosted the second season, in which Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will stream from 21st June on JioCinema.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Rumored contestants, host, when and where to watch, know all details about show