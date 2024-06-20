Bigg Boss OTT 3: Can you guess contestant number four with the glimpses shared by makers?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has left the fans and viewers super excited. The makers are unveiling a few contestants for a couple of days, and the ardent fans of the show can't wait for the season to begin. This year, the Jhakas actor Anil Kapoor will take over the Bigg Boss stage as the new host. Now, the makers revealed a few glimpses of the show's fourth contestant, which has left fans wondering about the same.

Makers share a glimpse of the fourth contestant

The official Instagram handle of JioCinema shared a glimpse of a female contestant as the fourth celebrity of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The woman in the picture poses in nature and embraces its beauty. In another photo shared on the same page, the contestant's face is hidden by her dupatta. The caption of the post read: "Hello Friends, humare 4th contestant ko guess kar lo."

Take a look at the glimpse of the fourth contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

Fans guess the contestant to be social media influencer Shivani Kumari

As the makers shared the glimpses on the official handle, the fans started to assume about the contestant in the picture. Many of them speculated that the contestant was none other than the social media influencer Shivani Kumari.

A fan wrote, "Shivani kumari?? Kis kis ko lag raha hai (how many of you'll feel it's Shivani Kumari?)." Another fan wrote, "Shivani kumari (red hearts)," while one posted a comment that read: "Shivani."

Previous glimpses of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants

The first glimpse of the contestant was shared amid the press conference of the show, wherein a woman could be seen selling vada pavs, and fans were quick to guess that the contestant was Chandrika Dixit, the viral vada pav girl.

The other glimpses shared by the makers had fans speculating rapper Naezy and TV actor Sai Ketan Rao as the second and third contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

