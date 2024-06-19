Bigg Boss OTT 3: Can you guess the contestant from glimpses shared by makers?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is just around the corner, and the show is gaining much attention. The season will be hosted by the Jhakas actor Anil Kapoor. The show's press conference was recently held in Mumbai and was hosted by Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui.

While there are many speculated contestants this season, the makers of the show have been dropping glimpses of the confirmed contestants on their official social media page, and the glimpses of contestant number two are out!

Makers share a glimpse of the second popular contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers are not leaving any stone unturned in making sure that the show is getting its well-deserved buzz. Yesterday, the official handle of JioCinema shared a glimpse of the first controversial contestant of the season, and now, the glimpses of the second contestant are out.

The new pictures of contestant number two, a man wearing a cap and walking around a busy street, have gone viral, and people are guessing about the contestant in the comment section.

Take a look at the glimpse of the second contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

Fans speculate the contestant to be rapper Naezy

As the glimpses were shared by the makers on Instagram, fans started to discuss the probable contestant, and many of them guessed that the well-shot glimpses were of the popular rapper Naezy. Naezy is the rapper on whom the popular Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy is based.

A fan wrote, "@naezythebaa the baa in the house." Another user wrote, "Naezy the baaaaaa". One comment on the post read, "Naezy in the building."

The first glimpse of a contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3

The first glimpse of contestant number one was released during the press conference. A woman was seen talking about selling Vada Pav. Fans were quick to guess that the contestant was none other than the popular Vada Pav girl from Delhi named Chandrika Dixit.

