Bigg Boss OTT 3: Can you guess THIS contestant on Anil Kapoor's show who will be 'breaking news' in the house?

Within a few hours, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is set to launch and fans are on the edge of their seats to see which celebrities will be participating in this season of the controversial reality show. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the third season of Bigg Boss OTT is set to premiere tonight (June 21).

Ahead of its grand release, the makers of the reality show are teasing fans by sharing silhouette glimpses of the contestants on their social media.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers share a glimpse of another contestant:

Jio Cinema shared a collage of images on its official social media handle giving a glimpse of the confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3. In this post, we see that only half the face of the contestant is revealed. The participant is a male and is said to break news in Bigg Boss's house.

Hinting on who this contestant is, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 captioned this post, "Bigg Boss OTT 3 ki har news ab hogi breaking news! Can you guess this personality? Head to JioCinema Premium to know more about him! #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium starting tonight, 9 pm."

Watch a glimpse of Bigg Boss OTT 3 confirmed contestant:

Rumored contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

The rumored contestants who are said to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3 are Sai Ketan Rao, Chandrika Dixit (Vada Pav Girl), Luv Kataria, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik, Paulomi Das, Shivani Kumari, Munisha Khatwani, Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey, Sana Makbul and Rapper Naezy. However, the names of the confirmed participants will be revealed tonight after the show premieres.

All about Bigg Boss OTT Season 3:

Designed by Art Director Omung Kumar, Bigg Boss OTT 3 house is a world of fantasy with never-before-seen items and concepts which is inspired by Jumaji and Harry Potter. The wait is almost over as Anil Kapoor's show is set to premiere on Jio Cinema tonight (June 21) at 9 PM. The viewers can watch the show for free on this OTT platform.

