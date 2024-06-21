Excitement is building as the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is just hours away! The show's makers are creating buzz with social media promos and teasers, teasing the audience about the upcoming contestants. A few minutes ago, the makers of the show dropped glimpses of one of the contestants on their official social media handle.

A glimpse of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 contestant

The makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 are doing everything to ensure the show gets the buzz it deserves. A few minutes ago, JioCinema's official handle shared a glimpse of another contestant of the season.

In the pictures, a man is seen doing kickboxing and in another picture, he is seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts and people are speculating about the contestant in the comments section.

The caption of the promo reads, “Kaun hai ye knockout #HaryanaKaHero? Janne ke liye, go to #JioCinemaPremium now. #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium starting tonight, 9 pm. (Who is this knockout #HaryanaKaHero? To find out, go to #JioCinemaPremium now. #BiggBossOTT3 streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium starting tonight at 9 pm).”

As the glimpses were shared by the makers on Instagram, fans began discussing the possible contestant with many guessing that the pictures featured Neeraj Goyat. Fans flooded the comment section and expressed curiosity. A fan wrote, “Zayn Saifi promo waiting everyone.” Another fan commented, “Neeraj Goyat the og boxer.”

About Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 contestants:

The speculated contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 3 include Sai Ketan Rao, Chandrika Dixit (Vada Pav Girl), Luv Kataria, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik, Paulomi Das, Shivani Kumari, Munisha Khatwani, Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey, Sana Makbul, Neeraj Goyat and Rapper Naezy.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 premieres tonight (June 21) at 9 PM on Jio Cinema. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for exclusive updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3!

