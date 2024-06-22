Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit reveals earning THIS amount per day by selling vada pav on streets

Tonight (June 21) marks the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the show is now trending all over the internet and social media. The Jhakaas actor introduced the contestants to the audience and welcomed them in a grand way. After their brief introduction, the contestants went inside the house.

While bonding with her housemates, Chandrika Dixit, aka Vada pav girl, shared her story behind the viral fight she got into. In the meantime, she revealed her per-day earnings.

Chandrika Dixit earns THIS much in a day

Inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Chandrika Dixit opened up about his viral fight that happened on the streets of Delhi. At the same time, she revealed earning Rs 40K per day by selling vada pav. To this, everyone was surprised.

Prior to entering the house, the vada pav girl reacted strongly to the claims of organizing a ‘bhandara’ on the occasion of her son's birthday. She said that every mother tries to do the best for her child.

In an exclusive conversation, she shared her thoughts on the comments from haters. Dixit said, "People are meant to comment. Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. (People are bound to say something or the other). Often, people comment on others' lives without knowing about their stories and struggles."

Have a look at one of the promos featuring her:

Other Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants

This season, the audience will have Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Deepak Chaurasia, Shobhaa De, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Neeraj Goyat, and Munisha Khatwani, Naezy and others as the housemates.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is available to stream on Jio Cinema Premium.

