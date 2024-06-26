Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is currently entertaining audiences on a digital platform, with contestants keeping fans hooked to their screens for the new season of the controversial reality show. Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl has been making headlines for her personality on Anil Kapoor-hosted show.

Her debut on BB OTT 3 has sparked discussion on social media. YouTubers Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern and Vicky Thakur has raised several allegations against Chandrika Dixit and the makers.

Chandrika Dixit's husband, Yugam Gera slams Maxtern and Vicky Thakur

In a recent interview with Times Now, Chandrika Dixit's husband, Yugam Gera reacted to Maxtern and Vicky Thakur's allegations against his wife. He questioned why they couldn't inquire about the makers' decision, emphasizing that it wasn't within Chandrika and his control. He stated, “Why can't he ask makers about their decision?”

For the unversed, Sagar Thakur alleged that he was initially set to join Bigg Boss OTT 3, but the makers replaced him with Vada Pav Girl at the last minute. In addition to Maxtern, social media influencer Vicky Thakur accused Chandrika Dixit of using him to become popular on the internet.

In response to his comments, Yugam Gera said, "No comments. I know him very well." Yugam also shared their love story, disclosing that he first connected with Chandrika on social media. He admitted that he was the one who proposed to her for marriage.

More about Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

Anil Kapoor is the host of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, featuring sixteen diverse celebrities and personalities. The lineup includes Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Munisha Khatwani, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, and Lovekesh Kataria.

New episodes air daily at 9 PM on Jio Cinema, keeping viewers engaged with fresh drama and entertainment.

