Bigg Boss OTT 3: Deepak Chaurasia WARNS Armaan Malik to not seek footage; 'Aap jaise log agar mere office...'

It has only been a few days, and the arguments among contestants inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 houses have already begun. YouTuber Armaan Malik's marriage with Payal and Kritika has emerged as one of the most discussed aspects among the contestants. In yesterday's episode (June 24), Armaan and renowned journalist Deepak Chaurasia got into a heated argument, which eventually turned ugly.

What started off as a casual conversation between the two resulted in a huge fight. While Deepak was heard warning Armaan not to seek footage at every step, the latter also lost his cool with him. Here's what actually happened between them!

Deepak Chaurasia engages in heat exchange with Armaan Malik

The housemates were seated in the garden area of the house, and meanwhile, Deepak Chaurasia's casual talk with vlogger Armaan Malik snowballed into a huge fight. As the argument between them started, Deepak told the YouTuber, "Ek minute suno. Tumhari jitni umar nahi hogi utne saal maine ghiswaayi hai..har jagah footage khane ki koshish mat kiya karo (I have worked for more years than your age. Don't try to seek footage every time)."

Things slipped out of control after Deepak angrily warned Armaan and said, "Aap jaise log agar mere office mein aaye na toh 2km dur rok diye jaayenge (If people like you come to my office, they will be stopped 2 kilometers away)."

Reacting to the same, Armaan remarked, "Aap jaise log mere ghar pe aaye na, woh bhi bahar khade rehte hain (People like you come to my house; they also stand outside)." Hitting back at his comment, Chaurasia questioned who would come to his house.

Things escalated when Deepak and Armaan started attacking each other with their fiery words. Seeing them engaged in a heated fight, the other housemates tried to pacify them and calm the situation. In the meantime, the hard-core journalist claimed that the vlogger either interferes in his matters or makes his wives do the same.

Kritika Malik asks Deepak Chaurasia not to target her

During the argument, Deepak asserted that Armaan and his wives are playing together and not on an individual basis, which should not be tolerated. To this, Kritika Malik confronted him and strongly reacted to his claims. She said that the makers had called them into the show and asked him not to say anything to her.

