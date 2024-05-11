Bigg Boss has gained a reputation as one of the most contentious shows in the world of Hindi television. It serves as a significant platform that offers individuals the chance to rejuvenate their careers in the industry. Initially, the show only featured contestants from celebrity backgrounds, but in recent years, Salman Khan's hosted show has expanded to OTT, providing opportunities for popular social media influencers, celebrities, and others to participate.

Recently, it has been reported by TellyChakkar that Bigg Boss OTT 3 has confirmed a girl, who runs a Vada Pav stall in Delhi as a contestant on the show. The news has created a buzz on social media, as this lady went viral on social media just a while ago.

Who is this Vada Pav girl from Delhi?

In a recent media report, a Delhi-based girl, Chandrika Dixit who runs a Vada Pav stall in the national capital has been garnering attention from the netizens for her adorable looks and the odd job. The girl is now reported to be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Chandrika Dixit is seen ruling Instagram as a lot of people visit her stall to eat Mumbai’s staple food vada pav. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

According to the aforementioned publication’s report, Chandrika has been approached by the Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers to be part of the show. However, there is no official statement yet released on the same. But the anticipation of the netizens to watch her inside the house of the most controversial show has created much hype.

Advertisement

Dixit's journey is truly inspiring. She decided to start a food stall after leaving her job at Haldiram when her son got sick with dengue. Her husband's unpredictable work schedule at Rapido led her to choose running the food stall as her new full-time occupation.

Recently, a food vlogger Amit Jindaal shared a video on his Instagram, where he featured Chandrika, which eventually garnered her a lot of popularity resulting in her buying a Ford Mustang.

About Bigg Boss

It has been over a decade since Salman Khan’s reality show is running successfully. It has given popularity to many celebrities and has made many celebrities. But this OTT version of the show is giving the chance to normal people to rise in the industry.

Some of the people who have risen to fame with the OTT version are Manisha Rani, Urofi Javed, Elvish Yadav, and many others.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15's Shamita Shetty, along with Shilpa Shetty and family, takes off to Vaishno Devi; WATCH