Bigg Boss OTT 3: Devoleena Bhattacharjee SLAMS Armaan Malik for his 'every man wants two wives' comment; 'stop this filth'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is making much buzz on the internet. The ardent fans and viewers of the show have been discussing the contestants' equations and the high-intensity drama on social media. One of the contestants grabbing everyone's attention is Armaan Malik. He has entered the show with his two wives - Payal and Kritika. While some lent support to him, many are against his concept of polygamy.

Days after calling Armaan's participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3 'filth,' Devoleena Bhattacharjee posted a note slamming the YouTuber for his 'every man wants two wives' comment. The actress mentioned him having 'lewd' intentions and angrily expressed her disappointment in his remarks.

What did Devoleena Bhattacharjee mention in her note?

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a video. The clip has Armaan Malik saying, "Har aadmi chahta hai ki uski do wife ho (Every man wants to have two wives)."

The comment did not go well with Devoleena, and she took a dig at the YouTuber for his statement. Expressing her anger, she wrote, "I can’t say about every man, but surely those with lewd intentions must desire to have 2, 3, or 4 wives. Please stop this filth. For god sake stop this. Someday, if those same wives start saying that they also wish to have 2 husbands each, then enjoy watching that too."

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Bigg Boss 13 fame went on to add, "Although, I don't think that day is far off. Then, I would like to see those who now say, 'It's their life, if he can keep both or all three happy together, then what's the problem?' Don't worry. This karma cycle works in such a way."

In the post, Devoleena also mentioned that if some girl wants to have two husbands and keep them happy, then how many people would step forward to support her? Expressing her strong opposition to the idea of polygamy, she firmly stated that if a mistake has been ongoing for years, it should not be perpetuated. The talented actress from Dil Diyaan Gallaan emphasized that such a concept will forever be considered wrong in her eyes.

Have a look at her tweet here:

Before slamming Armaan Malik for his comment, Devoleena criticized the show for featuring Armaan Malik and his two wives. She highlighted the importance of the Special Marriage Act and Uniform Civil Code to prevent what she perceives as societal degradation and a decline in moral standards.

Advertisement

Uorfi Javed comes in support of Armaan Malik

It is no secret that Armaan Malik's participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3 has sparked debates on various online platforms. Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed came out in support of the vlogger and his two wives. Taking to her Instagram account, the internet sensation revealed that she has known the family and that they are nice people.

A segment of her note read, "If the three of them are happy, who are we to judge. The concept of polygamy exists since long, it's even popular to date in some religions. If the three of them are okay, we are no one to comment!"

About Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, and Kritika Malik

During the grand premiere, Payal Malik revealed that she met Armaan through a common friend, and it only took six days for them to fall in love. The two got married on the seventh day. Interestingly, Kritika met the YouTuber at his son's birthday party, and eventually, circumstances led the duo to fall for each other. Lastly, Armaan and Kritika tied the knot.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates related to Bigg Boss OTT 3!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Uorfi Javed comes out in support of Armaan, Payal and Kritika Malik; says 'polygamy exists since long'