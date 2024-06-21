Bigg Boss OTT 3: Did Devoleena Bhattacharjee take sarcastic jibe at vada pav girl aka Chandrika Dixit? 'Log apko gaali dene...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to start streaming from today, June 21. Fans are quite excited for the grand premiere of the show with Anil Kapoor as the host. Be it the contestants or the back-to-back official promos released by the makers, the upcoming installment of the show has already taken the internet by storm. Meanwhile, former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a note on social media, taking a dig at the selection process of the show.

Criticizing the method of selecting contestants, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress shared how one needs to create some drama around them and go to jail for popularity, confirming their spot in Bigg Boss.

Did Devoleena Bhattacharjee take a dig at Vada Pav girl aka Chandrika Dixit?

Taking to her Instagram story, Devoleena posted a note without mentioning any name in it. However, going by the details of her post, it seemed like the actress took a jibe at Vada Pav girl Chandrika Dixit, who is one of the probable personalities to enter Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Her post read, "So those who ask me Biggboss mein jaane ke liye kya karna padhtha hai? Kahan audition deni padhti hai? Ans: Waise humare time pe asa nahi tha. Waqt badal gaya Hain Jazbaat badal gayee hai (So those who ask me what one needs to do to enter Bigg Boss? Where do you go for the audition? Ans: Well that was not the case at our time. The times have changed, the feelings have changed)."

She further added, "Filhal k condition ko dekh kar main confirm hoon raaste pe continuously one month chillaiye, jhagda kijiye, 1-2 thappad jadh denge toh police station jaana padega jisse apki publicity mein chaar chaand lag jayega (By looking at the current condition, I confirm that by shouting continuously on the streets for a month, get into fights, slap someone, then you will have to go to the police station, which will boost your publicity)."

Devoleena asserted that people should make themselves go viral and asserted that there are many platforms available these days for the same. She also mentioned calling vloggers so that they can make videos contributing to the virality factor.

Concluding her thoughts, the ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant explained that if people cuss you for all such kinds of stuff, then one should be assured that they have been selected for the show.

Have a look at Devoleena's post here:

Well, this isn't the first time that Devoleena Bhattacharjee has opened up about her thoughts on the show or the contestants. The actress has always been vocal about the developments related to Bigg Boss and often shares her opinions on social media concerning the ongoing season.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame's note seemed to be a sly dig at rumored Bigg Boss OTT 3 participant Chandrika Dixit. Online videos related to her vada pav cart and battles went viral among netizens, which earned her instant fame. Several food bloggers have visited her shop and reviewed the vada pav she sold.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be available to watch on Jio Cinema Premium. Tonight's grand premiere will have the makers revealing the contestants on the stage.

As of now, the speculated contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 are Sai Ketan Rao, Munisha Khatwani, Sana Sultan Khan, Chandrika Dixit (Vada Pav Girl), Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia, Poulomi Das, Shivani Kumari, Sana Makbul and Rapper Naezy.

