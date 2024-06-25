Bigg Boss OTT 3: Elvish Yadav calls Shivani Kumari 'irritating'; comments on Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao's FIGHT

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is slowly and steadily getting interesting. The contestants have started to pull up their socks as the first nomination task of the show has been completed. Fans are trying to align their loyalties to their favorite contestants while supporters are busy extending support to their respective celebrity contestants. Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's close friend Lovekesh Kataria has been roped in for the show and he has been going all out to support him.

In his recent vlog, Elvish Yadav shared his opinion about Lovesh's fights with other contestants and expressed his thoughts on Shivani Kumari.

Elvish Yadav opines on Shivani Kumari

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Shivani Kumari is a vlogger who hails from a village and she has brought the desi touch into the show. However, Elvish seems to be not very fond of Kumari. Taking to his vlog, Elvish expressed his thoughts about Shivani and mentioned that he finds her irritating and that her voice annoys his earbuds.

"Mai Bigg Boss ka bahot shukriya karna chahta hu ke Shivani Kumari ko footage aaj kum mili. Bhaisaab her voice is very irritating. Bhai jisko bhi bura lagta ho, lag jaye, hum hai sache aadmi. Bahot kaan mey chubti hai uski aawaz."

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

(I'm thankful to Bigg Boss for giving her less screen space to her today as her voice is very irritating. Anybody can take offense to this, but I am an honest person. Her voice stings my ears.)

Advertisement

Elvish Yadav on Lovekesh Kataria's fight with Sai Ketan Rao

Sharing his opinion on Lovekesh Kataria's fight with Sai Ketan Rao, Yadav supported Kataria by stating that Rao was speaking rubbish and Kataria gave him back by telling him that the physicality of a person does not matter much.

Elvish further added his thoughts on Lovekesh's argument with Ranvir Shorey and the latter's belief that Kataria was disrespectful. Yadav assured that he knows Kataria very well and can state very well that he wasn't intentionally being disrespectful towards Shorey. He also highlighted the fact that he apologized to Shorey as he felt disrespected.



ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Uorfi Javed comes out in support of Armaan, Payal and Kritika Malik; says 'polygamy exists since long'