Bigg Boss OTT 3: Elvish Yadav gives stern warning to Sai Ketan Rao; says THIS as he supports Lovekesh Kataria

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Elvish Yadav has been taking extreme interest in Bigg Boss OTT 3 as his close friend Lovekesh Kataria is in the house as a contestant. Kataria supported Elvish in his season and now, Elvish is not leaving any stone unturned to make sure that Lovekesh stays in the game for a longer time. Yadav recently took to his YouTube vlogs and gave a stern warning to Sai Ketan Rao who is Kataria's arch-rival in the show.

Elvish Yadav's warning to Sai Ketan Rao

In one of the sections of his YouTube vlog, Elvish Yadav reviewed the Bigg Boss OTT 3 episode and also spoke about Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh's rivalry. Sending a stern warning to the Imlie actor, Yadav stated that he shouldn't forget that there's a life outside the show and he should never dare to behave like that with him outside the show.

He said, "Bigg Boss ke bahar bhi zindagi hai Sai Ketan Rao bhai humare bhai se zara pyaar se pesh aana. Yeh toh chalo andar andar ki baat hogai, bahar mat karna yeh waali cheezen."

Take a look at Elvish Yadav's warning to Sai Ketan Rao HERE:

Sai Ketan Rao versus Lovekesh Kataria in Bigg Boss OTT 3

In Bigg Boss OTT 3, Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao's first-ever argument happened during the debate task wherein the duo were on opposite teams. They lost their cool amidst the task and tried to shut each other down. As Lovekesh's friend Vishal Pandey interfered, Sai gave it back to him, thereby making things worse with both the BFFs in the house.

Sai Ketan Rao has been quite vocal about his thoughts on Lovekesh as he mentioned that he is copying a contestant from the previous season. He also called him Joker 2.0.



