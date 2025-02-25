Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Sana Sultan teases bold and exciting collab with Esha Gupta; netizens can’t wait for surprise
Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Sana Sultan teased fans with a glimpse of her upcoming project. She has collaborated with Bollywood beauty Esha Gupta.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Sana Sultan has sparked excitement among her fans with her latest social media post. The actress, who recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, revealed she is collaborating with Bollywood beauty Esha Gupta. Her fans can't keep calm, and they are eager to know what's in store for the actress.
On February 24, Sana Sultan shared a new Instagram post featuring Bollywood actress Esha Gupta. The Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame's post featured a series of pictures with Esha and a caption hinting at an upcoming project. In her caption, she wrote, "Something Aala Coming Soon. Stay tuned. With the absolute stunner @egupta Love her Vibe & she makes shoot lighter with her positive Vibes. Also, Should I Drop the Video soon??".
Check out Sana Sultan's post below:
Besides the exciting update about the project, Gupta and Sultan stole the spotlight with their fashion choices. Sana looked stunning in a leopard-print crop top with thin gold chain straps. The cut accentuated her toned physique, while the side string details on her black high-waisted pants complemented the top.
Standing beside her, Esha Gupta looked confident in a white corset-style crop top. Paired with high-waisted, loose-fitting denim jeans, her outfit effortlessly blended casual and chic.
Fans quickly flooded the comment section, eager to know what’s in store. While Sana hasn’t revealed details yet, her followers are already looking forward to the big reveal. A section of the netizens also complimented her outfit choice.
Talking about Sultan, in November 2024, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Mohammad Wazid. The sudden announcement of the Nikah took fans by surprise. They had a simple ceremony in the holy city of Madinah. Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants Naezy, Adnaan Shaikh, and Poulomi Das were seen gracing the reception in Mumbai.
