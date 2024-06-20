Bigg Boss OTT 3: First glimpse of the Anil Kapoor-hosted show's house OUT; check HERE

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is just around the corner and the excitement among the ardent fans of the show knows no bounds. To keep the audience engaged, even before the premiere, the makers have been releasing back-to-back promos, featuring Anil Kapoor as the host of the new season.

While the tentative list of contestants is already doing rounds on the internet, the first glimpse of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house is going viral on social media. Just recently, the makers organized a press conference for the upcoming season, and the launch event was hosted by Munawar Faruqui.

Bigg Boss OTT 3's royal mirror

It is no secret that several aspects of the show are yet to be unveiled. In such a case, every small development related to Bigg Boss OTT 3 amps up the anticipation among the audience. Speaking of the viral picture, it is all about a decorated mirror which hung on the walls of Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

We can see the mirror to have a frame featuring intricate golden designs, thereby adding a touch of royalty to the premises. In the picture, one can also spot several paintings and the room appears to be dimly lit. Looking at the aesthetics of the house, we can definitely say that it evokes thoughts of magic and escapism.

Have a look at the mirror's picture here:

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

With Anil Kapoor as the host, the show is all set to deliver fresh and exciting content for the audience's consumption. On the official social media handles of Jio Cinema, the makers have dropped two videos, delivering glimpses of the first two confirmed contestants.

The first clip showed a woman selling Vada Pav and fans were quick to guess her as Chandrika Dixit. Followed up next was a video of a man wearing cap and walking in the streets. Reacting to the same, netizens guessed him to be the popular rapper, Naezy.

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss OTT 3 will start streaming on Jio Cinema Premium on June 21, 2024.

