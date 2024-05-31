After days of speculation, on May 31, JioCinema took to its official social media handles to release the first promo of the upcoming Bigg Boss OTT 3 and tease a new host. Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt are in talks to host the upcoming show as Salman Khan is giving the season a miss.

As soon as the confirmation of Anil Kapoor hosting the upcoming season came with the release of the promo, Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor reshared the promo and penned words of praise for her father.

Sonam Kapoor pens note in praise of Anil Kapoor

Bigg Boss OTT is set for the new season. Ahead of the premiere, the makers shared a new promo while giving a glimpse of the new host of the season. Sharing the promo in the story of her official Instagram handle, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "They’ve got the most talented, hardworking, and handsome man onboard!"

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Bigg Boss OTT 3 promo

The 25-second-long promo released today features a man walking in style while clips from previous seasons run in the background. The face is not revealed throughout the video, and the silhouette of the man whistles and says, “Kursi manga re…” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Soon, a voiceover is heard saying, “Kuch karte hai na jhakaas,” to which Anil Kapoor replies, “Bahaut hogaya re jhakaas, karte hain na kuch aur khaas.” The video also revealed that Bigg Boss OTT 3 will start streaming in June. However, the premiere date is yet to be revealed.

Watch the promo here:

Anil Kapoor, who has acted in over 100 films in his career, including some top international movies, hosted a quiz show on television earlier. Fans of the actor are eager to see him return as host on the OTT version of one of the most popular controversial reality shows.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar, and the second season was hosted by Salman Khan. Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the 1st season, and Elvish Yadav was the winner of the following season.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor introduced as new host of the season; Watch