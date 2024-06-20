Bigg Boss OTT 3 host Anil Kapoor talks about need for actors to accept pay cuts: ‘I always step into their shoes’

Anil Kapoor will soon be seen as the charming host of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Only a day is left for the upcoming season of the reality show to air and the excitement among fans is sky high. The veteran Bollywood actor who has been in the industry for over three decades recently shared his thoughts on a concerning topic- pay cuts. Let’s read on to know what the Mr. India actor has to say.

Anil Kapoor on need for actors to accept pay cuts

Talking to IndiaToday, Anil Kapoor shared that actors should be realistic when quoting their fees as it’s very necessary in today’s time. He also shared that one of the reasons why he has been in the industry for so long is because he has always been very realistic about payments.

Kapoor shared, “To be honest, most of the time, I always step into their shoes [while quoting fees]. Of course, I don't want people to also take me for granted. I should get what I deserve. But yes, I have survived so long because I understand these things, and have always been conscious about it."

Anil Kapoor on what more he has to offer

In the promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the actor says people question him, “AK, aur kya baaki hain? (AK, what’s left?)” Anil Kapoor says that he is amused at how people feel his personality is limited only to a few words like Jhakaas and Aie Jee O Jee.

The Mr. India actor said, “I have more to myself than these things. These have become quite retro, even the songs. I believe I have long legs and I have come this far. I don't believe in looking back and always want to try new things."

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to stream on JioCinema from Friday, June 21. Viewers can stream the reality show anytime on the platform. While the confirmed list of contestants is still awaited, the probable contestants who might participate in the show are Sana Sultan Khan, Sai Ketan Rao, Vishal Pandey, Anjum Fakih, Chandrika Dixit, aka The Vada Pav Girl, Poulomi Das, and Shivani Kumari.

While the first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar, the second season was hosted by Salman Khan.

