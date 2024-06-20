Bigg Boss OTT 3 House Tour: Fantasy comes alive this season in Anil Kapoor-hosted show; PICS

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to premiere on June 21. One of the top-rated shows will see Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor taking on hosting duties. Every season, the makers stun the audiences with the grand theme of the Bigg Boss abode. With only a day to go for the show to premiere, let’s step inside the fantasy theme of Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

What’s the theme of Bigg Boss OTT 3 house?

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 house is designed by renowned designer Omung Kumar with production designer Vanita Garud. From the moment you stand outside the entrance, you will be in awe of its magical allure.

Its unique design, mesmerizing aesthetics, and fascinating themes set the stage for dramatic showdowns, heartfelt moments, and unforeseen twists. This season, the theme of the house is about fantasy coming alive!

Enter the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 house is filled with amazing elements that create a fantasy world. When housemates enter, they are welcomed by two huge statues on either side of the gate. Majestic dragons stand guard, and walls with different faces on each side add to the house's magical feel.

The bedroom

The theme of locks and keys is seen throughout the house, adding to its mysterious charm. The keys and locks are a personal favorite of Omung Kumar. They represent how contestants are locked in and have to unlock new aspects of themselves.

Advertisement

The bedroom looks like an old theater from a fantasy world, with charming silhouette cutouts and masks hanging in the backdrop. The beds are arranged in a way that encourages housemates to interact and bond.

Kitchen and garden area

The unique design continues with a kitchen that looks like a cute vineyard, featuring stone walls and playful wine barrels, giving it a cozy feel. A large bridge connects the living room and storeroom, hanging over a carpet that looks like water, adding a serene touch to the house.

The garden features multiple faces all around, with an impressive swimming pool in one corner. In the pool area, the ceiling is adorned with a giant eye, and a 3D unicorn emerges dramatically from the eyeball, extending about 25 feet in length. This whimsical design adds to the fantastical atmosphere of the house. Don’t miss the floral vintage design seating arrangements.

Living room

Advertisement

The living room has a book that is exploding inside. It is 25 feet, and once opened, it reads Once Upon a Time. There's also a dragon hanging from the ceiling with a vibrant yellow sofa where contestants will sit during the weekend ka vaar.

Talking about the thought and the creativity behind the new design for this season, Omung Kumar said, “We wanted the Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 house to be incredibly unique and vibrant. As a designer, I believe in the magic of transformation. Following the success of last year's sustainability theme, this season posed a fresh challenge to create something equally captivating.”

He shared that the design choices, from incorporating keys and locks to featuring grand dragons and two-sided walls with different faces, all contribute to the magical ambiance of the house.

Omung Kumar concluded by saying, “Each element was carefully chosen to evoke intrigue and surprise. I'm thrilled to see how contestants will interact with and be inspired by this imaginative space.”

Advertisement

Restroom and confession room

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to stream on JioCinema from Friday, June 21. Viewers can stream the reality show anytime on the platform. The makers have dropped the first glimpses of a few contestants on the official social media handle. While the confirmed list of contestants is still awaited, the probable contestants who might participate in the show are Sana Sultan Khan, Sai Ketan Rao, Vishal Pandey, Anjum Fakih, Chandrika Dixit, aka The Vada Pav Girl, Poulomi Das, and Shivani Kumari.

While the first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar, the second season was hosted by Salman Khan.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: First glimpse of the Anil Kapoor-hosted show's house OUT; check HERE