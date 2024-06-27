Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘I left the house with my kid for one year’ reveals Armaan Malik’s first wife Payal Malik

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is not short on drama. Like every season, the show has already entertained the viewers with catfights, backstabbing, and sob stories. Many contestants have opened up about their past and in today’s episode a few will be seen sharing their life stories on the suggestion of Deepak Chaurasia.

Among them, Payal Malik, one of the most controversial contestants of this season and the first wife of Armaan Malik shared her reaction to her husband’s second marriage.

Payal Malik talks about Armaan Malik’s second marriage

Payal Malik opened up about how difficult it was for her to accept Armaan Malik’s second marriage. Talking about her feelings, she said, “I didn’t want to accept Armaan’s second marriage initially. I was at the venue and I remember leaving since I didn’t feel good about it.”

She went away with her son Chiku and stayed away from the house for almost a year. Talking about her decision, she said, “It was a very bad phase for me, I even had thoughts of self-harm. Later, I decided to be strong and accept the situation and go back. I also thought of my child as otherwise he would have been left without one parent.”

Kritika Malik shares her side of the story

Kritika also went ahead to share her side of the story. Talking about how she fell for Armaan, she stated, “We had a vacation planned initially which got canceled and then Payal called me to stay at her house. We were already best friends. I stayed in her house for a week and then I bonded with Armaan.”

When Armaan proposed to her, she failed to understand what was happening. “I was in love with him and so, we got married,” added the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant.

On the Grand Premiere night of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the family shared that they want to show the reality of themselves to the viewers on Bigg Boss. The three of them are happily living together and they do not pretend on social media.

