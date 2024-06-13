Bigg Boss OTT 3: Imlie fame Sai Ketan Rao reacts to rumors of him participating in Anil Kapoor-hosted show; WATCH

Sai Ketan Rao is currently in the headlines owing to the rumors of his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3. There are speculations regarding his possible entry in the upcoming season of the show. Meanwhile, the actor was spotted in Juhu when he visited a temple. During his interaction with the paparazzi, Sai opened up about the same and shared his response. Here's what he mentioned.

Sai Ketan Rao on rumors about doing Bigg Boss OTT 3

After a paparazzo asked Sai Ketan Rao about the media reports circulating online regarding his probable participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3, the actor mentioned being unaware about such speculations. The Imlie fame said, "Mujhe iske baare mein kuch nahi pata (I don't know anything about it)."

On further insisting, he added, "I'm really not aware. Jo bhi mujhe aake puchh raha hai, maine yahi bola hai ki, of course news mein wo kahan se reports aa rahi hain mujhe nahi pata (Whoever is asking me about it, I have said that I do not know from where those news reports are coming). But to be honest, mujhe bilkul nahi pata. I'm not aware of this."

Have a look at his video here:

Sai Ketan Rao visited a temple in Juhu and chose traditional attire for the occasion. He was snapped wearing a green kurta-pajama ensemble.

Rumors around Sai Ketan Rao's participation in Anil Kapoor-hosted show

For quite some time, reports have suggested Sai's possible entry into Bigg Boss's glass-walled house. However, in an interview with a media portal, the actor clarified that news of him having discussions with stylists for his appearance on Bigg Boss is false.

Speaking of his work in showbiz, the actor is known for his notable performances in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali and Imlie. His double role in Imlie earned him immense recognition in the television fraternity.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

The forthcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT will start airing on June 21 on Jio Cinema. Promising endless drama and entertainment, it will have Anil Kapoor as the host.

