Bigg Boss OTT 3: Imlie's Sai Ketan Rao reveals having no father figure ever in his life; gets emotional on stage

Bigg Boss OTT 3 kick-started with a grand premiere tonight (June 21). Dashing host Anil Kapoor looked dapper and impressive as the new host of the current season of the show. In the debut episode, the Jhakaas actor introduced the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 to the audience. Among them was Sai Ketan Rao. On the stage, the Imlie fame gets emotional as he recounts his challenging life experiences.

After making a powerful entry in the show, Sai revealed that he has always hidden his feelings from everyone. He explained acting before his friends, too.

Sai Ketan Rao shares having no father figure in his life

While interacting with Anil Kapoor, Sai Ketan Rao shared that he has not been looking forward to opening up about his emotions but rather suppressing them within. The next moment, he got teary-eyed and mentioned that he had no father figure in his life.

The Imlie actor expressed gratitude to his mother, who supported him in overcoming life challenges. Rao elaborated on not being genuine to his friends as he acted in front of them and did not let his emotions show up on his face.

Furthermore, Sai Ketan Rao revealed why he wanted to do Bigg Boss OTT 3. The actor said, “I want people to recognize me as Sai Ketan Rao and not the roles I have played.”

For the unversed, Sai Ketan Rao is one of the prominent actors in the television industry who rose to fame with his appearances in Imlie and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

This time, the contestants of the show include prominent celebrities like Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, Shobha De, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan Khan, Chandrika Dixit, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik and John Effer among others.

