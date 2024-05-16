Bigg Boss is one of the most prominent shows in the history of Hindi Television, which serves as a platform for many influencers and actors to revive their careers. The show’s format allows them to bring out their real personality so that the audience can choose the deserving winner of the show.

Over the years this show has given some outstanding stars to the entertainment industry. Recently, Salman Khan’s show has expanded its horizon and started streaming on Jio Cinema too, which is hosted by director Karan Johar.

Till now Bigg Boss OTT has seen two successful seasons, and now it is hitting the headlines for the selection of its contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 3. According to recent reports, the internet sensation Ankit Baiyanpuria will be participating in the show.

Ankit Baiyanpuria to join Bigg Boss OTT 3

According to the recent report by TellyChakkar, it has been confirmed that Ankit Baiyanpuria will be next seen in the house of Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a contestant.

Ankit is a wrestler turned fitness influencer who went viral on social media after PM Narendra Modi shared a video of him interacting with the influencer on X (formerly Twitter). Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Baiyanpuria took part in the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign named Shramdan for Cleanliness. Captioning the video PM Narendra Modi wrote, “Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe!"

In the clip, Ankit was seen suggesting how a clean environment can help the youth to be more fit.

Previously, one of the reports also confirmed that the famous Delhi's Vada Pav food truck lady will also be joining the show. However, there was no official confirmation made from her end.

As per reports on the Bigg Boss OTT 3 participants selection, it is reflected that the OTT platform has demolished the wall between the life of the common public versus Bollywood stars. As Bigg Boss OTT is giving a fair chance to everyone to be a part of it.

Previously, the Karan Johar hosted show witnessed Elvish Yadav and Divya Agarwal emerge as the winners. While Munwar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17.

More about Ankit Baiyanpuria

Ankit comes from an impoverished background as his father and mother work as wage laborers. As per a News18 report, the influencer used to work as a food delivery boy, after the dislocation of his shoulder.

In 2020, he gained immense popularity after he embraced the challenge presented by Andy Frisella, an author-entrepreneur from the United States. During this challenge, he successfully adhered to a diet devoid of carbohydrates, engaged in a rigorous 45-minute workout twice a day, and consumed a gallon of water. As a result, he amassed an impressive following of 5.2 million individuals.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Delhi’s viral Vada Pav girl to participate in Salman Khan’s controversial show