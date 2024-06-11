Bigg Boss OTT 3: Is Tridev fame Sonam Khan returning to showbiz with Anil Kapoor-hosted show? Find out

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is creating much buzz among the ardent fans of the show. Be it about Anil Kapoor hosting the upcoming season or the contestants, excitement levels among the audience are increasing with new everyday developments.

While the makers are yet to announce the confirmed names of the contestants, the latest reports suggest that actress Sonam Khan might be seen inside the controversial house as a full-fledged contestant.

Known for appearing in the iconic dance track Tirchi Topi Wale from Tridev, Sonam has been approached for the third season of the hit reality show. Things seem to be falling in place, as of now!

Will Sonam Khan be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 3?

According to ETimes, Sonam might be one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3. The portal reported that the actress is set to return to showbiz after a hiatus of three decades. So, if Tridev fame is locked as a participant, she would mark her comeback to the screens after her 1994 movie Insaniyat.

Besides Tridev, Sonam is known for movies like Ajooba, Vishwatma, and many others. She left the industry and moved to Switzerland. The actress is known to have married Tridev director Rajiv Rai, but the duo parted ways in 2016. Going by the reports of ETimes, she made a rare public appearance, last year.

Nonetheless, her rumored entry news has ignited excitement among fans. The actress garnered widespread acclaim for her versatile acting and magnetic screen presence. Hence, Sonam Khan's transition to the reality TV domain is eagerly anticipated.

Sana Sultan Khan to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3?

The portal went on to report that Sana Sultan Khan is one of the confirmed names to be seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 3. She is a social media influencer with a reputed number of followers on Instagram. Further, her portfolio also includes a few music videos.

Who else is participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Reportedly, several names have shown up that are expected to be seen inside the glass walled house of Bigg Boss. Initially, media reports claimed that Khushi Punjaban and Vivek Choudhary, YouTuber couple Jatin Talwar-Nidhi Talwar, singers Navjeet Singh and Nirwair, and entrepreneur Anushka Purohit from Bangkok were approached for the upcoming season.

Furthermore, most recently, television ator Sai Ketan Rao opened up on his potential participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3. In an interview with Times Now, the Imlie actor confirmed the buzz that makers approached him. However, he did not confirm his participation and preferred not to comment on such aspects.

Also, Sai elaborated that the reports of him having discussions with stylists for his appearance on Bigg Boss are not true.

Apart from these personalities, internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala, vada pav girl Chandrika Dixit, and YouTuber Maxtern, aka Sagar Thakur, are expected as contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

Ever since Bigg Boss OTT 3 was officially announced, it has created a lot of buzz. Anil Kapoor, coming on board as the host, is expected to bring a fresh factor to the show.

Since only a few weeks are left for the upcoming season to premiere, the makers have been releasing new promos.

The latest 1-minute 15-second clip gave a subtle hint of the forthcoming season's theme. In the video, Anil is seen taking the seat with all his swag and says, "Ab Sab Badlega (Now, everything will change)."

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to premiere on June 21 at 9 PM. The upcoming season will feature the theme of Ab Sab Badlega and a captivating message: Thoda Logic, Thoda Magic.

