Bigg Boss OTT 3, Jun 29: Anil Kapoor addresses Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria's fanbase; makes latter say 'Koi bhi Elvish ka fan...'

Tonight (June 29), Bigg Boss OTT 3 had its first Weekend Ka Vaar. Jhakaas host Anil Kapoor graced the stage of the show and talked to the contestants regarding most of the incidents that took place inside the house. From schooling contestants over ration disputes to discussing contestants' real personalities, the Weekend Ka Vaar was quite exciting. Meanwhile, the Fighter actor addressed the fanbase factor of Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey.

Talking to the former, Anil asked him why fans comment 'Systum 2.0,' 'Kataria for Victory,' or 'We are Vishalians,' even if the streaming platform telecasts other contestants' equation.

Anil Kapoor on Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey's fanbase

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Anil Kapoor took a jibe at Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria. He said, "Jinke stories nahi chal rahi hoti, unke sirf comments hote hain (Those whose stories are not shown, they only have comments)." The host further asked the duo and told them to explain who are those people who post the above-mentioned comments.

Regarding his fans, Lovekesh said he feels they are their family, and they love watching him online. The YouTuber added that his fans treat him like their big brother.

On the other hand, Vishal asserted, "Jo yeh comments kar rahe hain wo kuch aur nahi kyunki maine jaise aapko bola ki jitni meri following hai bahar unko dekhna hai ki meri real personality kya hai (Those who are making these comments are nothing else because as I told you, whatever following I have, they want to see what my real personality is)."

Later, Anil Kapoor commented, "Yeh maine jo aapke fanbase ko address kiya hai abhi, yeh meri baat sunke mujhe troll karenge. Karne do, mujhe nahi fark padta (What I have just addressed about your fanbase, they will troll me after listening to what I have said. Let them do it; it doesn't matter to me)."

Anil Kapoor advises Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey

Later, the Juggjug Jeeyo actor advised Lovekesh and Vishal not to run behind numbers. The next moment, he makes the former say, "Koi bhi Elvish ka fanbase, koi bhi Elvish ka aadmi aapko support nahi karega. Mujhe mere content pe judge karo (No Elvish fan, no acquaintance of Elvish will support me. Judge me on my content)."

