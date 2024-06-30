Bigg Boss OTT 3, Jun 29: Ranvir Shorey on his separation from Konkona Sen Sharma; 'itna dukh toh jiske saath maine divorce...'

Unlike other episodes, today's (June 29) chapter did not witness any major fights or arguments among the housemates. Anil Kapoor arrived on the stage for the Bigg Boss OTT 3's first Weekend Ka Vaar. Well, apart from the long conversation between the Fighter actor and the contestants, the episode had Ranvir Shorey making a sarcastic remark about his divorce from Konkona Sen Sharma.

He was sitting casually along with other housemates, and that was when Kritika Malik inquired about his personal life. During the chat, the Ek Tha Tiger once again opened up about his ex-wife and 13-year-old son.

Ranvir Shorey discusses separation with Konkona Sen Sharma

When Kritika Malik quizzed Ranvir Shorey about his marriage, the actor mentioned, "Shaadi huyi 2010 (I got married in 2010), separation 2015, divorce 2020." Listening to the same, Shivani Kumari reacted candidly and seemed appalled.

Seeing her reaction, Ranvir asked the vlogger if she wanted to comment anything on the matter. Shivani inquired the Tiger 3 actor about his child. Shorey mentioned having a son who spends half of his time with him and half with Konkona. Later, the 22-year-old further asked about the reason that the actor got divorced.

He replied, "Wo main mere contract mein likha hai. Main bata nahi sakta. Mere shaadi ka contract, mere divorce ke contract mein (It is written in my contract. I cannot tell you. It is written in my marriage contract, my divorce contract)."

Advertisement

After a while, the 51-year-old asked Shivani why she was so shocked about the divorce discussion. Shivani mentioned that she was completely unaware and, hence, found it shocking. Landing a humorous reply, Shorey commented, "Itna dukh toh jiske saath maine divorce kiya usko nahi hua hoga (The person with whom I divorced must not have felt this much pain)."

Ranvir Shorey reveals staying only 100 m away from Konkona Sen Sharma

Further, in the same conversation, the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor shared that his son stays with Konkona for one week and the other with him. Ranvir Shorey also revealed that his and his ex-wife's house is only 100m away.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, Jun 29: Anil Kapoor addresses Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria's fanbase; makes latter say 'Koi bhi Elvish ka fan...'