Bigg Boss OTT 3 June 22 Update: Ranvir Shorey on Poulomi and Vishal’s kitchen fight, ‘Maybe we can have 1 season where…’

Bigg Boss OTT 3, June 22: Bigg Boss OTT 3 finally kicked off on June 21 with Anil Kapoor as the host of the season. Today (June 23) was the first episode, and the morning started with a typical kitchen fight in the Bigg Boss house. The argument happened between Poulomi Das and Vishal Pandey, with Ranvir Shorey as the mediator.

Kitchen flight between Poulomi Das and Vishal Pandey

As the contestants entered the kitchen in the morning, Shivani Kumari noticed an unwashed dish on the kitchen slab, which she picked and saw the remains of the food. When she found out it was left by Vishal Pandey, she got angry and confronted the latter. The former tried to make the latter understand that he should always keep the dishes washed. To this, Vishal said, “Daadi maat ban. (Don’t become a grandmother).”

Poulomi intervenes and asks Vishal to clean the dish, but Vishal says he will do it later. The latter says that they will get plenty of time to complain about this later, and it’s only the first day.

The two get into a heated argument when Ranvir Shorey, who was sitting on the sofa, comes up and says, “Poulomi and Vishal, listen, I’m saying maybe we can do 1 season of Bigg Boss jaha pe we can avoid doing kalesh har chhote chhote baat pe. Har season log yehi dekhke aaye hain. (Maybe we can have one season of Bigg Boss where we do not fight over small things. People are used to seeing this every season.)”

He advises them that instead of fighting, they should try to bring such acts to everyone’s notice, and during nomination, everyone can take a collective decision.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Premiered on June 21, Bigg Boss OTT 3 premieres every day on Jio Cinema at 9 PM. Besides Ranvir Shorey, Poulomi Das, and Vishal Pandey, other contestants include Neeraj Goyat, Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari, Chandrika Dixit, Naved Shaikh (Naezy), Sai Ketan Rao, Munisha Khatwani, Sana Sultaan Khan, Deepak Chaurasia, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, and Lovekesh Kataria.

